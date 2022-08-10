Metal (MTL) Trading 2.6% Higher This Week

Metal (MTL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $95.68 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00006006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

