Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 487,653 shares.The stock last traded at $36.69 and had previously closed at $35.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

