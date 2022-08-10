MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
MillerKnoll Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ MLKN opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 1.22.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.
