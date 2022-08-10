MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.