MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 430.30% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.
MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance
INKT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 113,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,263. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 345,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 1.03% of MiNK Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.