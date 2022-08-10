MIR COIN (MIR) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

MIR COIN (MIR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $28,778.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

