Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $136.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.54.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.00. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,577,000 after buying an additional 43,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after buying an additional 388,101 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after buying an additional 798,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 841,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,456,000 after buying an additional 731,000 shares during the period.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
