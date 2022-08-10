Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.33. 118,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,061,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

