Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $148,957,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

MDLZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.31. 96,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,088. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

