Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.73

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MTE traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 137.80 ($1.67). 492,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,290. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 116.20 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 226.99 ($2.74). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 145.67.

In other Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Richard Curling purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £62,500 ($75,519.57).

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

