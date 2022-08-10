Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Acquires 247,319 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,319 shares during the period. Five Below makes up about 3.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $153,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,395,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 1.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.32.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $136.67. The stock had a trading volume of 37,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,784. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average of $146.76.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

