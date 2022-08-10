Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 13,271 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 2.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CME Group worth $126,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.67.

CME Group stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.69. The stock had a trading volume of 57,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,883. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.15. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

