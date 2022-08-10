Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $175.15. The stock had a trading volume of 112,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,993. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.69. The stock has a market cap of $241.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

