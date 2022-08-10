Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Decreases Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 312,939 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 2.3% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $97,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,385,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

