Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $23,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,612,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

