Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $66.66 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,577 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $66,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

NYSE:CFR traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,180. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average is $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

