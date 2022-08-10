Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,391,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 118,060 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of TELUS worth $62,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TELUS by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TELUS by 2,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,798,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 14.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,049,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in TELUS by 10.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,111,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $212,165,000 after buying an additional 735,297 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 97,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,922. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

