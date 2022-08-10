Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 1,846 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.37. The company had a trading volume of 28,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,225. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.