Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
Moog Stock Performance
Moog stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31. Moog has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Moog Company Profile
