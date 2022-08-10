Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Moog stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.31. Moog has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

