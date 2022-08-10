Morgan Stanley Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to Equal Weight

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Energizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

