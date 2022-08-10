MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ MOR opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $802.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.18.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.45). MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 345.89% and a negative net margin of 439.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About MorphoSys

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

