Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. 76,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,190,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mosaic will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $359,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

