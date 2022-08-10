MotaCoin (MOTA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,004.00

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $151,927.17 and approximately $1,004.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MOTA is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,448,374 coins and its circulating supply is 55,242,129 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

