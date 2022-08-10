Movano (MOVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Get Movano alerts:

Movano Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOVE opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Movano has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movano

About Movano

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Movano stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Movano Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOVE Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Movano as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.