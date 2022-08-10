Movano (MOVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.
Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Movano Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MOVE opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Movano has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movano
About Movano
Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.
