MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.48 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 1.99. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,455,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,789,000 after buying an additional 197,534 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MRC Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,866,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 119,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MRC Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,763,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after purchasing an additional 188,996 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in MRC Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

