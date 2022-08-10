MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

MSCI has raised its dividend by an average of 23.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. MSCI has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSCI to earn $12.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock traded up $13.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.80. 4,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,464. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $433.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.46. MSCI has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $69,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 55.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 29.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.75.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

