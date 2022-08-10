My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $905,799.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014985 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.