My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $905,799.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014985 BTC.
About My DeFi Pet
My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.
My DeFi Pet Coin Trading
