MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

MYR Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MYRG opened at $94.99 on Friday. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Featured Stories

