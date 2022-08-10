Nabox Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Nabox has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $545,761.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nabox coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nabox has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039861 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014504 BTC.
About Nabox
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,345,491,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
Buying and Selling Nabox
