National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report released on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.08.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARR. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.63.

Shares of ARR traded up C$1.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 64,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,881. The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.15 million and a PE ratio of -53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 195.71, a current ratio of 195.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.50. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

