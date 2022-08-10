National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 12,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBGIF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Greece from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.50 ($4.59) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Greece from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.40 ($4.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Greece in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

National Bank of Greece Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

National Bank of Greece Company Profile

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

