National Bankshares Lowers K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$36.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.00.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of KBL stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.56. 6,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.85. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$29.60 and a 1-year high of C$42.97. The firm has a market cap of C$349.04 million and a PE ratio of 52.74.

Insider Activity

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total value of C$26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,609.60.

About K-Bro Linen



K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

