National CineMedia, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 37,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $126.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.76. National CineMedia has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.97.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.91%.

Insider Transactions at National CineMedia

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in National CineMedia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 753,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.