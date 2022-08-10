National Health Investors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 112.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. 8,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,897. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $453,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $204,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

