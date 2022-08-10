National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.48-4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54.
National Health Investors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.73. 316,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,150. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
National Health Investors Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.25.
Institutional Trading of National Health Investors
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
