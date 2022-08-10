National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.48-4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.73. 316,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,150. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

