Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Up 14.6%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) shares traded up 14.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 23,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,198,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVTS. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.70 and a quick ratio of 20.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

