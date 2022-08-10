Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Navitas Semiconductor has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of NVTS stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 21.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $22.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 653,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,462,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
