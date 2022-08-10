NEAR Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $799.95 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.45 billion and $799.95 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.89 or 0.00024523 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00123440 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00286486 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000271 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000127 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,775,027 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

