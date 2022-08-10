Nebulas (NAS) Market Cap Tops $2.64 Million

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $389,640.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,896.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00172195 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003837 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036824 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00127852 BTC.
About Nebulas
NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,079,965 coins and its circulating supply is 62,568,163 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.
