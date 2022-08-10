Nebulas (NAS) Market Cap Tops $2.64 Million

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $389,640.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,896.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00172195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00127852 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,079,965 coins and its circulating supply is 62,568,163 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.