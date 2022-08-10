Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Nelnet has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Nelnet Price Performance

Nelnet stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. 576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,815. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 72.67, a quick ratio of 72.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $481.56 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on NNI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,694.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nelnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 1,210.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 205.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nelnet by 24.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

