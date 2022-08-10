NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen set a $17.00 price target on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NeoGenomics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in NeoGenomics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 21.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 305,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.