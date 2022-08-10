NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 1.7 %

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 124,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,565. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after buying an additional 150,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 805,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 42,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 437,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

