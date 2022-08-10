NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Lowered to $18.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $17.00 target price on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,565. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,566,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 991,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,001,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

