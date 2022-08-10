NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Raised to $20.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEO. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 0.94. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

