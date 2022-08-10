NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.