Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Down 10.4%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 235,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 383,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper Stock Down 8.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.84 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.