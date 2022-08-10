Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 130,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 323,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Trading Up 20.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$20.41 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00.

About Nevada Sunrise Gold

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

