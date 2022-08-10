New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Trading Down 1.5 %

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.50. 1,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

