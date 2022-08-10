New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

New Mountain Finance has a payout ratio of 98.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

Shares of NMFC traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,358. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.62 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 68.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $234,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,181,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,919,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,919,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 86,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,268. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.2% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 496,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth $458,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

