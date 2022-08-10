News Co. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

News has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NWS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. 9,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,304. News has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in News by 128.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

