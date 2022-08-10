Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Cut by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $472.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,995. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

